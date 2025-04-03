OBITUARY: William Burnett Akin

William Burnett Akin peacefully passed away in Franklin on March 30, 2025. Throughout his 92 years, he was really known as Bunny or “Mr. B”. He was born on Fair Street in Historic Franklin on June 20, 1933. He was the seventh of eight children born to Eugenia Jordan Akin and Andrew Kernan Akin. All siblings preceded him in death. They were instrumental in shaping his character and humor and he never forgot them.

Bunny attended Battle Ground Academy and graduated from MTSU in 1959. He proudly served with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Coaching, teaching and summers as a tennis pro was where he found his calling. Although he taught at Oak Hill and Ensworth, most of his years were spent at Battle Ground Academy and Franklin Road Academy. He was a classroom favorite – a member of the BGA Faculty Hall of Fame and FRA Distinguished Alumni.

Bunny retired from FRA in 2005 as their Director of Admissions. He served as an elder, treasurer and charter member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. He led the charge of keeping the church at “5th and Main”. Hobbies included UT Vols, golf, gardening, genealogy and attending his grandchildren’s activities. He never turned down a rocking chair to reminisce about Franklin’s “good times”.

He is preceded in death by Gretchen Grimes Akin, the mother of his two children. He is survived by wife, Carole Saums Jones Akin; his daughter Trudy (Alex) Dedman; son Jim (Loren) Akin; stepsons Kyle (Kathy) Jones, Chad (Tina) Jones, Andy (Meredith) Jones; grandchildren Gretchen Dedman, Samantha Dedman, Kelsey Akin, Alice Bea Akin, Jane Akin, Megan Jones (John Henry Brooks), Ryan Jones, Travis (Megan) Jones, Katie (Kameron) Bellamy, Emory Jones, Ford Jones; great grandchildren, Piper and Sadie Jones and Beckham Bellamy; and other loving family members.

Friends and family will serve as active pallbearers. Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Friday, April 4 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 5 at 3:30 PM at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service in Memorial Hall. Graveside will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, 435 Main St., Franklin, TN 37064 https://historicfranklinpc.org/; BGA, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 or FRA, 4700 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220.