OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Crouch Mullican

Gwendolyn Crouch Mullican went to sleep on August 13, 2024, and entered the very presence of Jesus. She was 81years old. Born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on September 8, 1942, she was the daughter of Felton and Blanche Crouch (deceased). Gwen is also preceded in death by the love of her life, Donald Ray Mullican, with whom she shared 55years in the sacrament of marriage. The two began dating in high school, but had known each other for the better part of their young lives. After three years of courtship, they were married on August 11, 1960, shortly after Gwen graduated from high school.

Gwen will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her Lord Jesus Christ. Anyone that spent more than five minutes with Gwen was sure to be told of her love for Jesus. She taught Sunday School for many years at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee, and countless adults still testify to that being one of their most vivid and meaningful memories as children. Women throughout the Franklin community were impacted by Gwen’s decades of involvement in Precept Ministries, as area director, teacher, and hostess. Her life was marked by generosity, providing meals and support to anyone in need.

She also loved music. Until as recently as two weeks ago, she still carried a respectable alto line to her favorite hymns – complete with lyrics start to finish – even in the midst of the dementia that otherwise robbed her memory. If you ever asked Gwen about her favorite music, the top ten list would be sure to include the music of Bill and Gloria Gaither.

Gwen’s family tree includes two children, Ray (Lori) Mullican with their five children – Erin (deceased), Alex(Vergil) Parson, David, Ellie, and Keeli, and Mike (Shelia) Mullican with their three children – Kelsey, Jacob, and Joshua – and one grandchild, Max. Gwen is also survived by her sister, Connie Hall.

Both visitation and memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.,followed by a service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m., with graveside service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to: Precept Ministries @ https://give.precept.org/.

