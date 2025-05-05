OBITUARY: Patty Mitchell

Patty Mitchell, age 72, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Patty dedicated her career to education, serving as Secretary at Fairview Middle School for more than 10 years before completing her career at Franklin Special School District. She truly loved her work and the students and faculty that she supported throughout the years.

Outside the schoolhouse, Patty found joy in nurturing plants and caring for her parakeets. Most of all, she treasured her family, who were the heart of her world.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Frank Mitchell. Patty is survived by her daughters, Amanda Mitchell and Marcy Mitchell (fiancé Mark Bowman); her sister, Sally King (husband Stephen King); and her nephew, Nathan Beard.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, with a service to follow. Interment will be held at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, Tennessee.

Harpeth Hills Funeral Home is honored to assist the Mitchell family during this time.