African American Society Porch Talk to Highlight the Story of Prince’s Hot Chicken

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting its August *Porch Talks Event on Monday, August 19th, featuring Andre Prince Jeffries of Prince’s Hot Chicken.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1315 Columbia Ave., in Franklin.

It’s too hot to be on the porch of the McLemore House but it’s not too hot to hear the story of how “Hot Chicken” came about from Andre Prince Jeffries. Ms. Jeffries is currently a resident of Franklin, but hot chicken originated in Nashville, TN., with the Prince family over 80 years ago and was started by her uncle Thorton Prince. Ms. Prince and Prince’s Hot Chicken are well-known in the Nashville and surrounding counties and states but those attending will get to hear firsthand the amazing story of how the hot chicken business and the restaurant came about.

According to Ms. Jeffries, former Mayor Bill Purcell is part of the story for he did research at Harvard that validated the Prince family as being the first family to originate hot chicken. They are great friends today and former Mayor Purcell, started the ”Hot Chicken Festival,” which is a popular annual event in Nashville. The Prince family is well known in Franklin and Williamson County. Former board member, Clark Prince and current volunteer with AAHS is part of the family as well as James Prince, the only known and living African American who served in World War II in Williamson County. Ms. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, will share some history on the family and how they are part of the Franklin story. Ms. Battle is a Franklin icon, who has researched African American history in Williamson County for decades. Without her deliberate and determined work in this area the community would be sorely lacking in the preservation and interpreting of African American history here.

The African American Heritage Society would like to thank the community for the amazing support in the many efforts to protect and preserve the rich African American history here. AAHS is a 501c (3) organization; donations are tax-deductible and may be made online at aahswc.org. To make a donation through mail, checks should be made payable to the: African American Heritage Society, P. O. Box 1053, Franklin, TN. 37065.

*Porch Talks is the original name of the guest speaker series, previously conducted on the McLemore House Porch but with very hot weather the last few years, the location was changed, however, though the talks are currently not on the McLemore House porch, AAHS continues to use the name for the series of talks.

