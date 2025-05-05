Country Music Hall of Fame Reveals Special Programming for CMA Fest 2025

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will offer special programs to visitors in June during CMA Fest 2025. Programs include a conversation and performance with some of CMT’s Next Women of Country on Friday, June 6; a Songwriter Session with Craig Morgan on Saturday, June 7; and a Musician Spotlight with Tico Hernandez on Sunday, June 8.

Music and Conversation: CMT’s Next Women of Country featuring Dasha, Lanie Gardner, Alexandra Kay, Kat Luna and Mōriah — Friday, June 6, at 12:30 p.m. in the museum’s CMA Theate

This showcase features artists involved in CMT’s Next Women of Country franchise, which launched in 2013 and highlights up-and-coming country artists. Following the 2024 release of her debut country album, What Happens Now?, which includes the viral hit “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’),” Dasha released her single “Not at This Party” in early 2025. Last year, Lanie Gardner released her self-written debut album, A Songwriter’s Diary, and is featured on Thomas Rhett’s recent single, “What Could Go Right.” Alexandra Kay released her debut album, All I’ve Ever Known, in 2023, has plans to release a follow-up record in 2025 and has opened shows for Jelly Roll and Tim McGraw. Kat Luna, formerly of the duo Kat & Alex, released her first solo EP, That Girl, earlier this year. Mexican-American musician and actress Mōriah wrote and produced her 2022 EP, Curtain Call, and released English and Spanish versions of her single, “Hasta Mañana,” in 2024.

Songwriter Session: Craig Morgan — Saturday, June 7, at Noon in the museum’s Ford Theater

Craig Morgan is an actor, author, singer, songwriter and U.S. Army veteran. He wrote his songs “Almost Home,” “Bonfire,” “I Got You,” “More Trucks Than Cars” and “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” and all but one of the songs on his latest EP, American Soundtrack. Morgan is a member of the Grand Ole Opry and released the memoir “God, Family, Country,” in 2022.

Musician Spotlight: Tico Hernandez — Sunday, June 8, at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater

Adam “Tico” Hernandez, originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has been Lauren Alaina’s music director, bandleader and guitarist for more than a decade. He has also toured with a wide range of artists, including British band the Farm, hip-hop act Group 1 Crew, country duo the JaneDear Girls, songwriter and performer Nicole C. Mullen and pop artist Jaci Velasquez.

All programs at the museum are included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance. Visit here for more information.

