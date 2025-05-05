Man Found Guilty in 1991 Cold Case Murder in Spring Hill

May 5, 2025 – A truck driver long suspected of being a serial killer has been found guilty in the murder of a pregnant woman in Spring Hill over 30 years ago, according to WKRN.

On May 10, 1991, around 12:30 p.m. a body was reported near the Saturn Parkway ramp to Port Royal Road. The victim, 33-year-old Pamela McCall, was found dead with visible injuries to her face and neck, and her clothing was torn. At the time, McCall was 24 weeks pregnant. Her unborn child also died.

An autopsy confirmed she had been strangled. Investigators initially suspected that McCall may have been traveling with a semi-truck driver when she was killed.

A break in the case came in 2019 when DNA from the crime scene matched Clark Baldwin, a former truck driver. That same DNA was also linked to two 1992 murder cases in Wyoming. Investigators noticed a pattern: the victims had been picked up by a truck driver and were attacked when they tried to leave. Baldwin was also tied to a kidnapping attempt in Texas, but the woman got away.

Baldwin was arrested in Iowa in May 2020 and brought to Tennessee to face two murder charges for killing Pamela McCall and her unborn child. When questioned, Baldwin only said, “I don’t remember,” according to investigator Tommy Goetz.

On May 2, 2025, a jury found Baldwin guilty after four hours of deliberation. He was sentenced to life in prison and is being held in Maury County, awaiting extradition to Wyoming.

