Drone Video: Construction of New Nissan Stadium

if you have visited Nissan Stadium this summer for an event, you will have noticed the construction fencing up as the new stadium emerges.

A groundbreaking took place in February 2024, and the project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Here are some interesting facts about the stadium construction.

The construction team is also drilling 767 piers into the ground that will support the building’s structure. Over 500 piers have been drilled thus far.

Other ongoing projects include the installation of a 22-foot-tall Soil Nail Earth Retention System wall that will support the stadium’s loading dock, a water cistern tank that will collect nearly 100,000 gallons of rainwater and support the building’s sustainability efforts, concrete deck pours for some of the building’s concourses, and foundation pits for vertical transportation.

The building features will include a circular translucent roof, exterior porches with panoramic views of Nashville, improved sightlines for all spectators through a range of diverse seating experiences, and a 12,000-square-foot community space available for use year-round.

The new stadium will host TSU games and plan to host large sporting events like the Super Bowl, college football playoffs and more.

Take a look at drone footage from Nashville Drone Co below.

