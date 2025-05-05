Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for March 2025

Acupuncture Board Actions

Nashville acupuncturist Ning Wang voluntarily surrendered his license following serious violations. Wang failed to comply with a previous disciplinary order from 2022 and was cited for making inappropriate contact with a female patient. Following a diagnosis of an undisclosed disorder that required appointment of a conservator, Wang surrendered his practice certificate and was assessed additional costs.

Murfreesboro acupuncturist Shirin Sohrabi received a citation for failing to complete required continuing education. Sohrabi must submit proof of completed education and pay a $240 civil penalty.

Medical Professionals Face Serious Consequences

A Murfreesboro physician, Dr. Tara Ralph, received a reprimand from the Board of Osteopathic Examination for providing medical treatment and writing prescriptions, including controlled substances, to her husband without maintaining proper medical records. Dr. Ralph must complete medical ethics, boundaries, and professionalism courses, and pay $585 in civil penalties plus case costs up to $6,000.

Several medical X-ray professionals from the region faced penalties for practicing without proper licensure:

Kourtney Frantz of Thompson’s Station was assessed a $400 civil penalty

was assessed a $400 civil penalty Andrea Hafner of Dickson received a $500 civil penalty

Nursing and Pain Management

Knoxville-based advanced practice registered nurse Kathleen Langstone had her RN license and APRN certificate suspended for practicing without a required collaborating physician.

A Cordova pain management clinic, Pain Management Centers of America, PLLC, received a substantial $23,000 civil penalty for operating with an expired license. The clinic’s new license will be issued on probation, with eligibility to petition for removal of probation status once penalties and investigative costs are paid.

Physician Assistants and Respiratory Care

Franklin-based physician assistant Jason William was cited for failure to complete continuing education requirements and assessed a $1,785 civil penalty.

Multiple respiratory care professionals from Middle Tennessee received $300 civil penalties for failing to complete continuing education:

Christina Gray of Columbia

Katina Shelton of Hendersonville

Justin Thompson of Nolensville

Department Maintains Public Transparency

The Tennessee Department of Health publishes these monthly reports as part of its commitment to public safety and professional accountability. Detailed information about disciplinary actions is available on the department’s website, where consumers can search by practitioner name to access complete disciplinary records.

Healthcare professionals and consumers alike are encouraged to stay informed about licensing requirements and professional standards to maintain Tennessee’s quality of care.

Note: This article is based solely on public records from the Tennessee Department of Health’s March 2025 Disciplinary Action Report. All individuals mentioned have already received formal notice of their violations and penalties.

Source: TN Dept. of Health