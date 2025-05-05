Everything New Coming to Disney Plus May 2025

Disney+ is bringing an exciting lineup of content this May with something for everyone to enjoy. From Star Wars adventures to new episodes of Doctor Who, subscribers will find fresh entertainment throughout the month. The streaming service continues to expand its library with original series, family favorites, and special immersive experiences.

May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

May 3

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 4

May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld – All Episodes

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland® Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland® Resort

May 6

Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

May 7

Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)

Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)

Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) – 100th Episode

May 9

History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

May 10

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 5

May 13

Andor (Season 2) – Season Finale at 6pm PT

May 17

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 6

May 19

Tucci in Italy – All Episodes

May 20

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes) – New Short-Form Series

May 24

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Episode 7

May 28

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

May 31

How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

Doctor Who (Season 2) – Season Finale at 11am PT

Hulu and ESPN Bonus Content

Hulu Series: A Thousand Blows, 9-1-1: Lonestar, High Potential, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Scandal, White Collar, King of the Hill, and more

Hulu Films: Fight Club, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Black Swan, and more

ESPN Content: Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, NWSL matches, UFC 315 Prelims, studio shows, and original programming

Note: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Rise Up, Sing Out (S2) were previously released on March 3.

