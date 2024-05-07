OBITUARY: Frank Richard Taylor

Frank Richard Taylor, age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

A native of Williston, North Dakota, he was the son of the late Frank Robinson Taylor and the late Olive Bond Taylor.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers: William and David Taylor; and 2 sisters: Jacqueline Cook and Jeanette Thomas.

He spent his career in the automotive finance industry, serving many years with Ford Motor Credit. He was very active in the communities he lived in, including serving on the Spokane, Washington District 81 School Board and serving as president of the Spokane Youth Sports Association. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed making memories with them.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Diane Scheuerman Taylor; daughter: Jennifer Taylor; son: Brandon Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. There are no services scheduled.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email