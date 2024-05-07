OBITUARY: Seth Owen Jackson

Seth Owen Jackson was born April 3, 1999 in Nashville,TN and passed from his earthly body on 4/29/2024.

Seth was loved, prayed for and anticipated before his birth (Psalm 139). He was the first son, grandson and great-grandson born into two families.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Eve Jackson, brothers Holt and Clay Jackson, of Brentwood, TN, grandmother, Lynne Daniel, grandfather, Gary Jackson as well as many beloved extended family.

He was preceded in passing by Tommy Daniel (grandfather) and Linda Jackson (grandmother).

He was greatly loved. Often called a “little man” by strangers as a child, Seth was always ready for adventure and socializing. Even when he was not yet talking as a 3-year-old, he still managed to work the room and his family joked that he could be a mute politician.

Seth paved his own path, learning things in his way and in his time. Once Seth was talking, he made up for lost time with volume and exuberance. Seth was gifted with a zest for life and an infectious joy in worship and fellowship. Seth was a Jesus follower. He worked hard for all his accomplishments with tenacity and perseverance.

Seth was an enthusiastic fan of Otter Creek Church, BlackBerry Family Church, his youth group, Camp Hy-Lake, his Scout troops Troop 1161 & Pack 600, Scout camp, his friends, the BHS Bruins, Best Buddies, the Vols, the Crimson Tide, Ole Miss, worship music, High School Musical, VeggieTales, VBS, Nashville Predators among others. He especially liked supporting a winning team.

Seth worked at Home Depot, Tzatziki’s, Blaze Pizza, Fresh Market, Gerber Auto, Old Navy, and Buffalo Wild Wings. Seth was an encourager and liked to make colorful, meticulous art signs for his people. He was forever looking forward to time with friends, family and church friends. Seth attended Otter Creek Preschool, Shayne Elementary School, Oliver Middle School, and Bethel Family Academy.

He graduated from Brentwood High School in 2018 and graduated from Tennessee Rehabilitation Center in Smyrna. He had a servant’s heart eager to be a helper. He participated in Nashville Work Camps and Mission weeks and often volunteered at his church.

Seth’s words from 2018: My favorite memory was on the last night of Otter Creek Christian Camp summer 2017, the seniors went to the top of the hill where the white tent used to be for worship. We set up chairs on the grass near an old cabin and we went around saying messages of encouragement and love to each other and that went on for probably 30-45 minutes. It was the best night.

I am thankful for many magical years in the high school youth group and also in the congregation at Otter Creek Church of Christ. I will cherish these last few months I have with all of you. I have loved being in the OCYG! I love camp! I am really sad that it is coming to an end and I love all of you so much. I will always call Otter Creek Church of Christ “Home”.

Interests: BHS Football, BHS Bruin sports, Memphis Grizzlies, University of Alabama football, OCYG flag football, Otter Creek Christian Camp, Nashville Work Camp, Mission Nashville, Summer Kickoff, Camp Night, OCYG Moab trip, 5:45 Bible study, FCA, Best Buddies, Winterfest.

There will be a celebration of life service for Seth on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Otter Creek Church of Christ in Brentwood, TN at 11:00 a.m. with family receiving visitors starting at 10:00 a.m. The preferred dress code for the service will be favorite sports gear or team jersey.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Best Buddies Nashville (https://www.bestbuddies.org/tennessee/)

Seth’s playlist: https://spotify.link/5clbivlgkJb

