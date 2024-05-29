OBITUARY: Dr. Keith Randall Parker

Dr. Keith Randall Parker, age 62, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Nashville, Tennessee, he was born on January 21, 1962, the son of the late Donald L. Parker, and Mary Lou Jones Parker.

He attended UT Medical School in Memphis. He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy where he served as a flight surgeon. He was board certified in Interventional Radiology. He spent most of his Physician career in the Nashville area. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, UT sports, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Pamela R. Parker; mother: Mary Lou Parker; son: Christopher (Mistie) Underwood; grandchildren: Jamie (Jackson) McClain and Cody Underwood; sister: Gail (David) Dean; niece: Nichole Dean; nephew: Travis Dean. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Laverne Parker.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

