OBITUARY: Kevin Gene Steiling

Kevin Gene Steiling, 69, of Franklin, TN passed away Saturday, May 25th, 2024, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is survived by his brother Steve Steiling, Jonesboro, AR; sister Kathy Early (Curtis), Eureka Springs, AR; nephew Jeffrey Steiling (Diane), Jonesboro, AR; niece Jennifer Steiling, North Little Rock, AR; two great nieces, Ashley Evans (Jeremy), Florence, AL; Allison Steiling, Jonesboro, AR; and many friends, including his ex-wife, Donna Thompson, Spring Hill, TN.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Blaine Matthew Steiling and Tressie Harriet (Booker) Steiling, West Memphis, AR; and his sister-in-law Sandie Steiling, Jonesboro, AR.

A man with sharp intellect, a deep and wide knowledge base, and cutting wit, he was enjoyed for his ability to weave into his writing, conversation, or even his legal appearances in court, colloquial to profound sayings ranging from Andy Griffith to Socrates. Because of this unique personality, he was counted as a friend and simply the most enjoyable person to spend time with by many people in many walks of life.

He had a range of interests including studying medieval and Civil War history, listening to many genres of music, learning calligraphy, reading a wide variety of books, and watching a wide range of sporting events. In his later years, he became a member of the Selden Society founded in 1887 to encourage the study and advance the knowledge of the History of English Law. He became an Honorary Correspondent Overseas for the Selden Society.

Attending Memphis State University (now University of Memphis) he graduated with a Bachelor of Philosophy. On the strength of his exceptional work at Memphis State, he was accepted to Columbia University in New York City. Kevin would go on to earn a Master of Philosophy at Columbia University (1980). He would then attend Boston College Law School, where he would earn his Juris Doctorate degree (1983).

Kevin moved to Nashville, TN area and began his lengthy career in civil service at the Attorney General’s Office of Tennessee (from 1983-2016) as an Assistant Attorney General and then a Deputy Attorney General working on civil rights, employment discrimination, and contract and construction litigation with jury and non-jury trials in federal and all state courts and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. His work included work with the City of Oakhill and the State of Tennessee during the building of the Tennessee Residence’s Conservation Hall.

During a three- year interlude at the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office as Assistant Attorney General, he worked in the Trial Division/Real Estate Section litigating eminent domain cases as the primary trial attorney for the Central Artery/Third Harbor Tunnel Project.

