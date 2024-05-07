WEATHER 5-7-8-2024 More Severe Weather Forecasted

Today’s main concern will be hail and gusty winds. A tornado or 2 is possible. Tomorrow we will watch timing, but the NWS suggests staying very weather aware as this front finally pushes thru bringing a cooler weekend.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.