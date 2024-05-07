WEATHER 5-7-8-2024 More Severe Weather Forecasted

Today’s main concern will be hail and gusty winds. A tornado or 2 is possible. Tomorrow we will watch timing, but the NWS suggests staying very weather aware as this front finally pushes thru bringing a cooler weekend.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
