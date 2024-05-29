OBITUARY: Retha Janice Outlaw Teal

Retha Janice Outlaw Teal, age 77 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on May 18, 2024 with her children by her side.

She was predeceased in death by her husband of 50 years, Larry Eugene Teal, her mother, Ruby Mae Outlaw and her sister, Jacquelin (Jackie) Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Derek Morris (Meriam) Teal of St. Augustine, Florida, Kari Lynn (Ryan) Jenkins of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Ben (Rhonda) McClain of Hampton, Georgia. She is survived by her 7 grandchildren: River Jenkins, Wren Jenkins, Mallory Teal, Cooper Teal, Brianna Rozema, Cassidy McClain, and Cherokee McClain, and great-grandchildren, Rebel and Kade Callahan. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Johnson.

Janice was a beloved teacher in the Fayette County School System in Georgia for 35 years.

Janice was an active member of The Church at Station Hill, Spring Hill, Tennessee. She worked in the Preschool at the church. She was also on the Church Nurture Team and was a member of The Senior Care Team where she served at Morning Pointe Assisted Living as a volunteer.

Her remains will be taken to Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn, Georgia where a private burial will be held for family members.

Donations can be made in her memory to Amanda’s Hope, Inc. at https://www.amandashope.net

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email