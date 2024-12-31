OBITUARY: Dr. John J. Beauchamp

Dr. John Jones Beauchamp

Franklin, TN – John Jones Beauchamp, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Williamson Medical Center.

John was born in Nashville, TN, September 17, 1937, son of the late Dr. Robert O. Beauchamp and Ruby Jones Beauchamp. He graduated from the Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville, TN before entering Vanderbilt University where he earned his BA in Mathematics and MA in Teaching before moving to Tallahassee, FL and earning his MS and PhD in Statistics from Florida State University.

After having completed his doctoral research at Florida State University, John moved to Oak Ridge, TN to become an academic researcher and statistician in the Mathematics Division at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where during the nearly 32 years there, his research was cited in dozens of statistical publications and articles. Throughout his career at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, he continued to pursue teaching opportunities at local community colleges teaching mathematics and statistics courses. John’s desire to teach full-time was realized when he accepted the opportunity to become a faculty member in the Mathematics Department at Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN. His dedication to teaching and strong work ethic allowed him to follow his passion well beyond what would be considered typical retirement age.

When having moved to Oak Ridge, John quickly found opportunities to serve and be involved in the community. He found his first church home at New York Avenue Church of Christ in which he served as a song leader while attending, and his enjoyment in song leading and serving continued at West End Church of Christ for nearly 20 years after having moved the family from Oak Ridge, TN to Knoxville, TN. Once John accepted the opportunity to become a faculty member at Lipscomb University, John and Betty moved to Franklin, TN and placed membership at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ – the same congregation in which John’s parents had been charter members.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty B. Beauchamp; son, John A. (Jenne) Beauchamp; daughter, Karen (Richie) Rudd; four grandsons, Grant, Garrett, and Gentry Beauchamp, and Conner James; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert O. Beauchamp, Jr. and Dr. Nicholas A. Beauchamp; and two sisters, Carolyn Thornton Gerrand and Wilhelmina Higginson.

Visitation will be held at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, 9090 Highway 100, Nashville, TN 37221 on Saturday, January 4, 2025, from 10:30am – 1:30pm with the Funeral Service starting at 1:30pm.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to NHC Place at Cool Springs for their support and care.

This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

