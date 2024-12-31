2024 NYE 2025 New Year’s Day Forecast

The good news is it looks dry, but, the unseasonably warm weather will give way tonight to much more seasonal temperatures with gusty winds. We will be watching this weekend for the first possible chance of snow for 2025.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Increasing clouds, with a temperature rising to near 54 by 11am, then falling to around 47 during the remainder of the day. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

