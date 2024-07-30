OBITUARY: Craig Morris

Craig Morris, age 70, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Williamson Medical Center.

Craig was born on April 20, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri, and was the son of the late Edward Joseph Morris and the late Harriet Jane Rush Morris.

He was a member of the 28th Alabama Civil War Reenactment, where he served as the captain. He was also a member of the Alabama Bushwackers and the Alabama Bluegrass Music Association. Craig was a founding member of Craig Morris and King Cotton Bluegrass Group. He had a servant’s heart and most of all, he loved his family.

He is survived by his companion, Patricia B. McGaw; brothers, Bruce (Sharon) Morris and Brad Morris; cousins, Debbie (Terry) Robb, Susan (Gary) Kensinger, and Nancy (Warren) Brown; and nephew, Thomas J. Morris.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Lee Bryant officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, August 24th from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

