OBITUARY: James Hill Duggan

James Hill Duggan, age 82, of Spring Hill, TN passed away at his home on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

He was born in Hahira, GA to the late William Hill and Juanita Bennett Duggan.

He had worked in ground operations for American Airlines. James enjoyed working in the yard, listening to music-especially Elvis and keeping up with politics. He served in the United States Army.

He is also preceded in death by brothers, Joe and David Duggan; infant sister, Jacklyn Faye Duggan; and infant brother, William Levy Duggan.

Survived by his wife, Tamara Duggan; son, Stephen (Candee) Duggan; daughters, Oxsana (Nigel) Picering and Julia (Maksim) Ysepov; grandchildren, Hill, Caleb and Sam Duggan and Rostislav Tyagun and David Ysepov.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3 PM on Sunday, August 25, 2024, with visitation an hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

