OBITUARY: Christine Jessie Blair

Christine Jessie Blair, age 96 of Franklin, TN, passed away on December 18, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

Christine was born in Fishing River, Manitoba, Canada to parents, Maksym and Yevdokiya Los on April 1, 1928. She attended Fishing River Public School. She fell in love with Lewis Townsend Blair, and they married on July 7, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan.

Christine led a life of many talents, spending time working as a nanny, housemaid, beautician, autoworker and homemaker. She was a devout Christian and long-time member of the Crieve Hall Church of Christ.

Christine is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Townsend Blair; son, Robert Blair; father, Maksym Los; and mother, Yevdokiya Los; brothers: Mike Los, Peter Los, Max Los, and Paul Los; and sisters: Elsie Los, Ann Lee, Francis Yurchuk, Rose Stirrup, and Sonya Shore.

Left to hold her memory are her daughter, Rhonda Blair (Bill Beach); son, Tracy Blair (Tracy); daughter-in-law, Beverly Blair; brother, Bill Los; sister, Marie Hadden; grandchildren: Jesse Blair (Lacey), Zachary Blair (Katherine Brick), Alexander Blair, Anna Roberts (Mark), Samuel Blair (Maddie), and Nathan Blair; and great-grandchildren: Crockett Blair, Tennyson Blair, and Siobhan Blair.

A memorial will be held on December 28, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. A private burial will follow at the Leftwich Family Cemetery in Gentry, Tennessee.

In place of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to French World Outreach (care of Crieve Hall Church of Christ) or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.