OBITUARY: Marilyn Adams Williams

Marilyn Adams Williams, age 84, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, December 22, 2024. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late James Grafton Adams and the late Sara Poynor Adams. She spent her career as an accountant for the State of Tennessee, retiring after 41 years of service. She was a faithful member of Christ Church of Arrington, serving as their Treasurer for several years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing, and especially enjoyed getting a suntan at the beach. She treasured the time she spent with her family, especially the grandchildren of all ages.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dorris “Goober” Williams; daughter, Doris Lynn Williams; granddaughter, Stevie Lynn Williams; great grandson, Ryan Wayne Bruce; sister, Marita Heithcock; great nephew, Scott Carter.

She is survived by her son, Troy Lee (Rhonda) Williams; daughters, Pamela Williams Mangrum and Kimberly Margaret (Tony) Smithson; brother, Jimmy Adams; sister, Harriet Meza; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Haynes officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Friday from 4-8 PM and on Saturday 2 hours prior to the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289