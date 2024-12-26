OBITUARY: Robert Edward Schettler, Jr.

Robert Edward Schettler, Jr., lovingly known as Bob, Bobby, “Schettler”, Dad, passed away peacefully at his home in Franklin, TN, on December 22, 2024, at the age of 79.

Bob was born on December 13, 1945, in Knoxville, TN, to Robert Sr. and Elnora Schettler. He attended Holston High School and later earned his Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, a milestone he was especially proud of. He dedicated his career to public service, working for Mayor Fulton in Nashville, TN, before joining the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service (IPS). Within IPS, Bob worked with County Technical Assistance Services for 27 years, retiring in 2012.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bob served his country with honor.

Bob was a man of many interests and passions. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed the camaraderie of his buddies on and off the golf course. He was known to be a fierce competitor who preferred to win. Bob loved to watch football, especially the University of Tennessee Vols and his newfound love for the Montana State Bobcats. He was a true lover of music in all its forms. Christmas held a special place in his heart, as he cherished the memories of his childhood during the holiday season. His laughter and love for a good party, often with a martini in hand, were contagious.

Bob’s proudest role was that of a father. He treasured his daughter, Grace, who was the light of his life. Family was at the center of his world, and he found joy in spending time with those he loved.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elnora Schettler, and his beloved sister, Michelle Schettler.

He is survived by his daughter, Grace Schettler of Bozeman, MT; his brother, Mark Schettler of Nashville, TN; his sister, Karen (Paul) Vodicka of Jacksonville, FL; Nieces and Nephews Jason, Amanda, Courtney, Brian and John; and many other extended family members and friends who will miss him deeply.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on December 27th from 11am-1pm, with service following, lead by Pastor Mike Smith. Burial and graveside service will be on December 28th at Historic Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.

Bob’s legacy of love, laughter, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.