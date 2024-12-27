North Italia Offering NYE Prix Fix Menu

North Italia will offer a three-course prix fixe dinner on Tuesday, December 31st for diners for $70 per person.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Available by reservation only, this dining experience includes a starter, main entrée, and a dessert of the guest’s choosing. It features highlights from North’s fall/winter menu, along with a handful of new dishes perfect for a celebratory meal! The New Beginnings and Midnight 75 cocktails are the ideal refreshments to start the evening, followed by stand out starters and entrees such as:

Burrata Di Stagione with red wine poached pear, Sicilian pistachio crumble, affinato, and grilled ciabatta

Lump Crab & Lobster Bruschetta with lemon aioli, watermelon radish, torn basil, Aleppo pepper, and grilled ciabatta

House Bolognese with traditional meat sauce, pappardelle, house-made truffle ricotta, grana Padano, wild oregano, and extra virgin olive oil

Braised Short Rib Marsala with beech mushroom, brussels sprout, heirloom carrot, black truffle risotto, and affinato

Lobster Fra Diavalo with spicy tomato sugo, wild shrimp, tagliatelle pasta, basil, tarragon, and herb breadcrumbs

Desserts include the new Holiday Panettone Butter Cake and fan favorite Dark Chocolate Budino, to end 2024 on a sweet note. Make a reservation here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email