OBITUARY: Chere Michelle Scott

Chere Michelle Scott, age 50 of Guthrie, KY passed away December 25, 2024 at her home. She was born May 27, 1974 In Nashville, TN to Leslie Dale & Wanda Darlene Warren Davis.

She worked as a mortgage underwriter for Franklin American Mortgage. She loved Jeeps and was a member of the Sumner County Jeep Crew. Michelle enjoyed country music, camping, dancing and working out. She also loved spending time with her children and her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Justin (Amber) Scott, Lafayette, TN; daughter, Sierra Daniels, Guthrie, KY; special friend, Jamie Dorris, Guthrie, KY; brothers, William (Christy) Pratt, Nashville, TN and Kevin Davis, Cookeville, TN; sister, Penny Davis, Cookeville, TN and many other family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2024 at 2pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Pastor Rosemary Brown officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Warren Cemetery in Franklin, TN.

Visitation is planned for Monday, December 30, 2024 10am-2pm at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL

533 Highway 76

White House, TN 37188

(615)672-5000

www.austinandbell.com