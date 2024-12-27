OBITUARY: William Travis Haskins, Sr.

William Travis Haskins Sr., age 76 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his residence on December 22, 2024, following a courageous, two-year-long battle with cancer.

Son of the late William Edward Haskins and Lila Lee Jett Haskins, Travis was born and raised in Columbia, Tennessee. After graduating from Columbia Central High School in 1966, he earned a B.A. in Education and Marketing from Memphis State University. While there, he met his future bride, Ruth Bassett. They raised a family and built a life in Memphis and Germantown where Travis spent the majority of his working years as an account executive with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Travis excelled at whatever hobbies and interests he turned his attention to. He was an accomplished bowler, golfer, sailor, woodworker, and guitar player. But perhaps the descriptions that most thoroughly suit him are loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather.

Travis is survived by Ruth, his wife of 53 years, their daughter Priscilla Thompson (Danny), son William Travis “Trapper” Haskins Jr. (Mandy), granddaughter Piper Haskins, grandson Wyatt Haskins, and sister Pamela Brewer (Ronnie).

Visitation with the family will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin on Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 1:00PM to 2:00PM. Funeral services will follow at 2:00PM.