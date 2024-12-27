Williamson Health Welcome Maternal Fetal Specialists

Williamson Health is proud to announce the addition of physicians Chelsea Clinton, M.D., and Michael DeRoche, M.D., to the Williamson Health Medical Group growing team of healthcare providers. The maternal-fetal specialists will provide comprehensive care for women experiencing high-risk pregnancies and their unborn babies. This expansion of maternal-fetal services reflects Williamson Health’s commitment to meet the expansive healthcare needs of the community and provide specialized medical care close to home.

“The addition of Drs. Clinton and DeRoche allows Williamson Health to expand the care we provide for expectant mothers who are navigating high-risk pregnancies,” said Tim Burton, Chief Administrative Officer of Williamson Health Medical Group. “Their expertise and compassion strengthen our ability to serve these women and their families in the community, and we are proud to have them on board.”

Clinton is a board-certified maternal-fetal medicine physician. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before attending Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine for medical school in Lansing, Michigan. Clinton completed her residency at Cornell University’s Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City before making her way south for a fellowship at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

DeRoche is also a board-certified maternal-fetal medicine physician. An investment banker on Wall Street before going back to school for medicine at 30, he attended medical school at Wake Forest University’s Bowman Gray Center for Medical Education in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before completing his residency and fellowship at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

A high-risk pregnancy is one that requires special care because of a problem with the pregnancy itself, a preexisting maternal health condition or a fetal birth defect or complication. Williamson Health’s maternal-fetal medicine specialists— who are board-certified in both maternal-fetal medicine and obstetrics-gynecology— offer a range of high-risk pregnancy services to craft a personalized plan of care for high-risk mothers before and during pregnancy and delivery. Collaborating via referrals from a patient’s pre-existing care team, the maternal-fetal medicine specialists at Williamson Health Medical Group work with women prior to and during pregnancy to monitor conditions such as:

Autoimmune disorders

Blood disorders

Chronic diseases

Diabetes

Genetic diseases

Heart conditions

High blood pressure

History of:

Cervical incompetence

Loss of pregnancy

Pre-term labor and delivery

Multiple births

Lupus

Maternal conditions

Seizure disorders

And more.

The new Williamson Health Medical Group Maternal-Fetal Medicine practice also offers advanced imaging recommended to help a patient’s care team identify and monitor issues that can arise before or during a pregnancy. Fetal imaging options include:

2D, 3D and 4D ultrasound

Fetal echocardiography

MRI

Targeted fetal ultrasound

Transvaginal ultrasound

And more.

The maternal-fetal team also performs procedures including:

Amnioreduction

Cervical cerclage

And more.

For more information about The Williamson Health Medical Group Maternal-Fetal Medicine services please visit www.williamsonhealth.org.

