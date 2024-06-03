New Music this Week- June 3, 2024

6 Maddie & Tae

Nashville duo Maddie & Tae have somethin’ new cookin’ with their latest song “Sad Girl Summer” available everywhere today. The banjo-plucking, post-breakup banger showcases the pair’s signature harmonies, with an upbeat message for moving on. Featuring performance footage of Maddie & Tae on the road.

“‘Sad Girl Summer’ was such a blast to write,” share Maddie & Tae. “We co-wrote this with Tae’s husband, Josh Kerr, wanting to create an empowering summertime anthem for our fans to jam to this year! This song is the first look at the bold, confident songwriting you’ll hear woven through this upcoming chapter of music for us.”

Take a listen here.