Weather 6-3-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Watch later this week for that CMA forecast, that at present is going to make many people happy!

Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
