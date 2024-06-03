Photo of the Day: June 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In case you missed it. Hattie B’s rolled out a new breakfast menu, exclusive to Franklin, will be served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Menu highlights include: Ultimate Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast, double-smoked bacon, fried egg and American cheese ($7)

Hot Chicken & Waffle Stack—two sugar-dusted, Belgian-style waffles and two fried or grilled chicken breasts with syrup and whipped butter ($9.50)

Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast ($5)

Pimento Cheese & Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast ($6)

Honey Butter Biscuit ($3.50)

