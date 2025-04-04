Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Paloma Paradise and Paloma Paradise Fizz

Starting today, Baskin-Robbins® is toasting to spring with a vibrant new Flavor of the Month that delivers all the refreshing flavors of a paloma — with none of the tequila. Introducing Paloma Paradise*, a grapefruit-forward, citrusy delight featuring paloma-flavored ice cream and sorbet with mild chili pepper lime swirls for a subtle kick. Inspired by the trendy cocktail, this refreshing scoop is all about bold, tropical vibes and is perfect for those looking for a sweet taste of paradise.

Craving a refreshing twist? Meet the Paloma Paradise Fizz*, a brand-new way to sip on this delicious flavor. Blending scoops of Paloma Paradise with STARRY™** lemon-lime soda and topped with a dash of Tajín®***, it delivers the perfect balance of citrus and zest with a little kick. This modern mocktail beverage debuts as part of Baskin-Robbins’ refreshed Fizz platform, delivering a playful twist on classic flavors. Blending soda and guests’ favorite ice cream, this crave-worthy Fizz is the ultimate way to sip, savor, and celebrate. Even better, beginning April 1, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can exclusively enjoy a medium Paloma Paradise Fizz for $4† all month long.

To round out this tropical paradise vacation with no flight needed, Baskin-Robbins is also introducing its all-new Flavor Flights nationwide. Can’t decide on your favorite flavor? Now guests can explore a variety of flavors in one fun order. Each Flavor Flight includes four 2.5 oz scoops, topped with waffle cone chips and served in a convenient, travel-friendly container. Whether you’re pairing Paloma Paradise with fan favorites or exploring bold new flavors, Flavor Flights lets you take your taste buds on a delicious adventure.

Get warm-weather-ready with a scoop of Paloma Paradise and a Paloma Paradise Fizz, for a limited time only. Whether you’re indulging in ice cream or enjoying the fizzy, mocktail drink, this exciting Flavor of the Month is sure to be your go-to spring treat.

Source: Inspire Brands

