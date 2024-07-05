Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-0 at Columbus Crew



July 3, 2024 – The Boys in Gold hit a speed bump Wednesday night, falling 2-0 to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. It was a tough pill to swallow for Nashville SC, who’ve been road warriors as of late.

But don’t count them out just yet, folks. This squad has been lighting it up away from GEODIS Park, going unbeaten in four of their last five road battles. With a solid 2W-1L-2D record on their travels, Nashville’s shown they’ve got the grit to grind out results in hostile territory.

Now, it’s on to the Rose City. The Gold and Navy are set to square off against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, marking the halfway point of their grueling three-match road swing. With their road mojo still intact, Nashville will be hungry to bounce back and prove Wednesday’s setback was just a blip on the radar.

Can Nashville shake off the Columbus loss and reclaim their road magic in Portland? Sunday’s clash promises to be a barnburner you won’t want to miss!

Source: Nashville SC

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email