Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2024-25 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (August 22, 2024) – The Nashville Predators announced today that single-game tickets for all 41 regular season home games of the 2024-25 season presented by Regions Bank will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.

The excitement begins with Opening Night presented by Nissan, set for Oct. 10 against the Dallas Stars. Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena will be amplified as the season’s first GOLD Game featuring the fan favorite pre-game Gold Walk, Plaza Party and all fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Opening Night t-shirt.

“The 2024-25 hockey season is right around the corner, and we are so excited to welcome our fans back into Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 10 for Opening Night,” Nashville Predators President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kennedy said. “We had a busy offseason – acquiring Stanley Cup Champions Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault along with veteran blueliner Brady Skjei – to add to our already competitive playoff team. The energy we have felt from our fans during the offseason has been awesome; this is going to be a special year, and we can’t wait to get started in October!”

Pre-Sale Priority Access

Smashville Loyal, the new season ticket experience of the Nashville Predators, will have exclusive presale access to all Predators home games during the 2024-25 season and preseason through their MySmashvilleTix account beginning on Aug. 27. Additionally, non-Smashville Loyal can score early presale access on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. CT by signing up for Preds Texts and This Week in Smashville at NashvillePredators.com/subscribe. Single-game tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to availability.

Introducing the Big Hits Pack

Fans can guarantee access to the best seats for the biggest games before single-game tickets go on sale with the newly released Big Hits Pack featuring six of the biggest matchups during the first half of the season. Limited inventory for these games is available – fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase today at NashvillePredators.com/BigHits.

The Predators’ full slate of ticket promotions and theme nights were also released today featuring a Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, Music Heritage Nights, great single-game ticket promotions and more.

“This season in SMASHVILLE, the pride that we have in our Music City roots and community of talented musicians will be evident,” Kennedy said. “We are excited to celebrate the uniqueness of SMASHVILLE and the richness of our musical heritage this season. We will introduce a bobblehead series of iconic Nashville musicians (who also happen to be Preds fans) and we will celebrate the musical diversity of our city with four Music Heritage Nights. Our popular theme nights will be back again as well…we are excited to invite fans to join the celebration of all SMASHVILLE has to offer this season, with an emphasis on our Music City roots!”

Smashville Theme Nights

Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series presented by Visit Music City

The Nashville Predators will celebrate their pride for their city with the introduction of Music City Hockey Bobblehead Nights featuring an exclusive giveaway for the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

The limited edition bobbleheads will feature iconic Nashville musicians who are Preds fans including Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Amy Grant, Vince Gill and Jelly Roll.

Game dates:

Tim McGraw: Dec. 21

Keith Urban: Jan. 18

Amy Grant and Vince Gill: Feb. 23

Jelly Roll: March 27

Music Heritage Nights

The Nashville Predators will celebrate the inclusivity of Music City with four Music Heritage Nights inspired by the music of Nashville’s diverse makeup. Each night will feature a jersey designed by a local artist from each community and inspired by the music of each community. Jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Nashville Predators Foundation and GUIDER initiatives.

Game dates:

Hispanic Music Heritage Night: Oct. 15

Pride Music Heritage Night: Oct. 26

Asian Pacific Islander Music Heritage Night: Jan. 29

Black Music Heritage Night: Feb. 8 (presented by Nissan)

Giveaway Item: Mini Record Coasters featuring the jersey design artwork of the night

Other Theme Nights:

Halloween – Oct. 31 (presented by Eurostone)

Star Wars – Nov. 4

Hockey Fights Cancer – Nov. 9 (benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt)

Hockey Holidays – Dec. 21 and Dec. 23

Preds Golden Hall Induction Night – Jan. 16 (presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza®)

Heart Night – Feb. 3

90’s Night – Feb. 25 (presented by Eurostone)

Hockey Fights Cancer – Feb. 27 (benefiting the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt)

Women’s History Night – March 6

Military Week – March 18, 20 and 22 (presented by Ford)

Kids Day – April 6 (presented by Presidio)

Fan Appreciation – April 16 (presented by Bridgestone Americas)

Special Offers & Promotions

Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools and WSMV Channel 4

The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four pizzas, four small sodas and four Ford Ice Center skate passes starting as low as $199. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.

Oct. 26 vs. Columbus

Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg

Nov. 27 vs. Philadelphia

Dec. 21 vs. L.A.

Dec. 23 vs. Carolina

Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota

Feb. 23 vs. New Jersey

April 6 vs. Montreal

Preds Value Pack presented by News 2

The Preds Value Pack includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two small sodas starting as low as $69. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.

Oct. 15 vs. Seattle

Nov. 4 vs. L.A.

Dec. 10 vs. Calgary

Jan. 14 vs. Vegas

Jan. 21 vs. San Jose

Jan. 29 vs. Vancouver

Feb. 3 vs. Ottawa

Feb. 25 vs. Florida

Mar. 20 vs. Anaheim

April 8 vs. N.Y. Islanders

April 14 vs. Utah

$15 Day of Game Ticket by Twice Daily

The Predators and Twice Daily have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $15 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game.

First Time Fan Pack presented by Assembly Food Hall

Fans can nominate themselves or someone they know who has never experienced a Nashville Predators home game for a chance to win a first game experience. Each winner will receive two tickets, a $25 Assembly Food Hall gift card and a Preds swag bag and first-game certificate.

Preds Golden Ticket

Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text GOLDENTICKET to 833-453-2488 to receive special last-minute ticket offers.

Hometown Heroes Discount

All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25 percent off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Golden U

For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to college students. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have an .edu email address to join. Text “GOLDENU” to 833-453-2488 to receive text notifications to be the first to purchase the best available seats for students.

To purchase single-game ticket promotions and view additional details, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Offers. Those interested in 10 or more tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com/Groups.

GOLD Game Dates

Tickets for GOLD Games, which were introduced as an effort to maintain the unrivaled SMASHVILLE atmosphere, will only be made available to those who reside in the Nashville Predators television viewing area through ticket package purchases and future single game on sales.

Game Dates:

Oct. 10 vs. Dallas (Opening Night)

Nov. 2 vs. Colorado

Nov. 29 vs. Tampa Bay

Jan. 16 vs. Chicago (Preds Golden Hall Induction Night)

Feb. 22 vs. Colorado

March 8 vs. Chicago

March 18 vs. St. Louis

March 22 vs. Toronto

March 29 vs. Vegas

All GOLD Games will feature a special GOLD giveaway

Smashville Loyal

Season tickets for 2024-25 are almost sold out – fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats at the best prices by joining Smashville Loyal. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season ticket locations TODAY by visiting SmashvilleLoyal.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

Premium Hospitality and Group Experiences

Nashville Predators games are perfect for hosting client events, celebrating special occasions, or just enjoying a night out with friends. Explore our premium seating and suite options for 2024-25 regular season games by clicking here. For more information on Nashville Predators premium hospitality and group experience options, please call 615-770-7888.

Source: Nashville Predators

