Two Teens Charged in Spring Hill Vehicle Burglaries

August 25, 2024 – Two juveniles – a 17-year-old with a Spring Hill address and a 15-year-old with a Shelbyville address – have been charged with vehicle burglary in Maury County juvenile court in connection with several vehicle burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning, August 24.

On Saturday morning, officers received reports of vehicle burglaries in the Port Royal Rd./ Commonwealth Drive. area. Officers located possible suspects, and gave chase on foot. Police also used a drone to help locate the suspects. A ski mask and a handgun were recovered were recovered in a field (near Commonwealth Drive) where the suspects were seen running.

The below video from Spring Hill Police is from Lonergan Circle (Cadence Dr./Port Royal Rd area) and shows an attempted entry into a vehicle at a residence. If you have information regarding this crime or the other vehicle burglaries that occurred early Saturday morning, you may submit an anonymous tip here: https://www.springhilltn.org/…/Pol…/Report-Crime-Tips-73.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

