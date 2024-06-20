Middle School Track Athletes Win State Titles

Middle school track and field athletes finished the school year with successful runs at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Championship in May.

WCS students took home four State titles. Spring Station Middle’s Lorelai Whitten placed first in the Class AA girls 1,600-meter run. Her coach is Elizabeth Yancey.

“She broke the meet record by three seconds with a time of 5:10.32,” said Yancey. “She holds the three fastest times in SSMS history. Her time was a personal record by two seconds.”

Grassland Middle’s Liv Garrett won the Class AA girls 100-meter hurdles category, and Grassland Middle also placed first in the Class AA 4×400-meter relay. Their head coach is Mark Dickinson.

Page Middle’s Savanna Haack won the Class AA girls long jump State title. Her coach is Shawn Carter.

The students who placed within the top eight of their category are listed below:

Class A

Girls 400-Meter Dash

Fifth: Reagan Neprud, Fairview Middle

Girls 800-Meter Run

Third: Ailee Ellis, Fairview Middle

Seventh: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle

Girls 1,600-Meter Run

Second: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle

Fifth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle

Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

Second: Fairview Middle

Overall Team Rankings

Fourth: Fairview Middle

Class AA

Girls 100-Meter Dash

Eighth: Analise Smartt, Brentwood Middle

Girls 400-Meter Dash

Fifth: Julia Grismore, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Samantha Thompson, Grassland Middle

Girls 800-Meter Run

Third: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle

Eighth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Girls 1,600-Meter Run

First: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle

Sixth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles

First: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle

Fourth: Hailey Burke, Mill Creek Middle

Eighth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle

Girls 4×100-Meter Relay

Sixth: Brentwood Middle

Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

First: Grassland Middle

Girls High Jump

Fourth: Chidinma Nnodu, Sunset Middle

Girls Long Jump

First: Savanna Haack, Page Middle

Fourth: Gray Garlington, Legacy Middle

Sixth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle

Girls Shot Put

Fifth: Wenonah Yancey, Spring Station Middle

Overall Team Rankings

Fourth: Grassland Middle

Seventh: Spring Station Middle

Boys 800-Meter Run

Second: Jameson Mitchell, Woodland Middle

Third: Channing Ruiz, Thompson’s Station Middle

Sixth: Graham Macmillan, Brentwood Middle

Boys 1,600-Meter Run

Fourth: Isaiah Smidt, Sunset Middle

Boys 110-Meter Hurdles

Eighth: Ryder King, Grassland Middle

Boys 4×100-Meter Relay

Eighth: Page Middle

Boys 4×200-Meter Relay

Seventh: Woodland Middle

Boys 4×400-Meter Relay

Seventh: Woodland Middle

Boys Discus

Seventh: Christian Bryant, Grassland Middle

Boys Shot Put

Seventh: Issac Kim, Legacy Middle

Source: WCS

