Middle School Track Athletes Win State Titles

Middle school track and field athletes finished the school year with successful runs at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Championship in May.
WCS students took home four State titles. Spring Station Middle’s Lorelai Whitten placed first in the Class AA girls 1,600-meter run. Her coach is Elizabeth Yancey.
“She broke the meet record by three seconds with a time of 5:10.32,” said Yancey. “She holds the three fastest times in SSMS history. Her time was a personal record by two seconds.”
Grassland Middle’s Liv Garrett won the Class AA girls 100-meter hurdles category, and Grassland Middle also placed first in the Class AA 4×400-meter relay. Their head coach is Mark Dickinson.
Page Middle’s Savanna Haack won the Class AA girls long jump State title. Her coach is Shawn Carter.
The students who placed within the top eight of their category are listed below:
Class A
Girls 400-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Reagan Neprud, Fairview Middle
Girls 800-Meter Run
- Third: Ailee Ellis, Fairview Middle
- Seventh: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle
Girls 1,600-Meter Run
- Second: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle
- Fifth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle
Girls 4×400-Meter Relay
- Second: Fairview Middle
Overall Team Rankings
- Fourth: Fairview Middle
Class AA
Girls 100-Meter Dash
- Eighth: Analise Smartt, Brentwood Middle
Girls 400-Meter Dash
- Fifth: Julia Grismore, Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Samantha Thompson, Grassland Middle
Girls 800-Meter Run
- Third: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle
- Eighth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle
Girls 1,600-Meter Run
- First: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle
- Sixth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
- First: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle
- Fourth: Hailey Burke, Mill Creek Middle
- Eighth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle
Girls 4×100-Meter Relay
- Sixth: Brentwood Middle
Girls 4×400-Meter Relay
- First: Grassland Middle
Girls High Jump
- Fourth: Chidinma Nnodu, Sunset Middle
Girls Long Jump
- First: Savanna Haack, Page Middle
- Fourth: Gray Garlington, Legacy Middle
- Sixth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle
Girls Shot Put
- Fifth: Wenonah Yancey, Spring Station Middle
Overall Team Rankings
- Fourth: Grassland Middle
- Seventh: Spring Station Middle
Boys 800-Meter Run
- Second: Jameson Mitchell, Woodland Middle
- Third: Channing Ruiz, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Sixth: Graham Macmillan, Brentwood Middle
Boys 1,600-Meter Run
- Fourth: Isaiah Smidt, Sunset Middle
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
- Eighth: Ryder King, Grassland Middle
Boys 4×100-Meter Relay
- Eighth: Page Middle
Boys 4×200-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Woodland Middle
Boys 4×400-Meter Relay
- Seventh: Woodland Middle
Boys Discus
- Seventh: Christian Bryant, Grassland Middle
Boys Shot Put
- Seventh: Issac Kim, Legacy Middle
Please join our FREE Newsletter