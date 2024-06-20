Middle School Track Athletes Win State Titles

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo by WCS

Middle school track and field athletes finished the school year with successful runs at the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Championship in May.

WCS students took home four State titles. Spring Station Middle’s Lorelai Whitten placed first in the Class AA girls 1,600-meter run. Her coach is Elizabeth Yancey.

“She broke the meet record by three seconds with a time of 5:10.32,” said Yancey. “She holds the three fastest times in SSMS history. Her time was a personal record by two seconds.”

Grassland Middle’s Liv Garrett won the Class AA girls 100-meter hurdles category, and Grassland Middle also placed first in the Class AA 4×400-meter relay. Their head coach is Mark Dickinson.

Page Middle’s Savanna Haack won the Class AA girls long jump State title. Her coach is Shawn Carter.

The students who placed within the top eight of their category are listed below:
Class A

Girls 400-Meter Dash

  • Fifth: Reagan Neprud, Fairview Middle

Girls 800-Meter Run

  • Third: Ailee Ellis, Fairview Middle
  • Seventh: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle

Girls 1,600-Meter Run

  • Second: Brynlee Visser, Fairview Middle
  • Fifth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle

Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

  • Second: Fairview Middle

Overall Team Rankings

  • Fourth: Fairview Middle

Class AA

Girls 100-Meter Dash

  • Eighth: Analise Smartt, Brentwood Middle

Girls 400-Meter Dash

  • Fifth: Julia Grismore, Woodland Middle
  • Sixth: Samantha Thompson, Grassland Middle

Girls 800-Meter Run

  • Third: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle
  • Eighth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Girls 1,600-Meter Run

  • First: Lorelai Whitten, Spring Station Middle
  • Sixth: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Girls 100-Meter Hurdles

  • First: Liv Garrett, Grassland Middle
  • Fourth: Hailey Burke, Mill Creek Middle
  • Eighth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle

Girls 4×100-Meter Relay

  • Sixth: Brentwood Middle

Girls 4×400-Meter Relay

  • First: Grassland Middle

Girls High Jump

  • Fourth: Chidinma Nnodu, Sunset Middle

Girls Long Jump

  • First: Savanna Haack, Page Middle
  • Fourth: Gray Garlington, Legacy Middle
  • Sixth: Anna Peek, Brentwood Middle

Girls Shot Put

  • Fifth: Wenonah Yancey, Spring Station Middle

Overall Team Rankings

  • Fourth: Grassland Middle
  • Seventh: Spring Station Middle

Boys 800-Meter Run

  • Second: Jameson Mitchell, Woodland Middle
  • Third: Channing Ruiz, Thompson’s Station Middle
  • Sixth: Graham Macmillan, Brentwood Middle

Boys 1,600-Meter Run

  • Fourth: Isaiah Smidt, Sunset Middle

Boys 110-Meter Hurdles

  • Eighth: Ryder King, Grassland Middle

Boys 4×100-Meter Relay

  • Eighth: Page Middle

Boys 4×200-Meter Relay

  • Seventh: Woodland Middle

Boys 4×400-Meter Relay

  • Seventh: Woodland Middle

Boys Discus

  • Seventh: Christian Bryant, Grassland Middle

Boys Shot Put

  • Seventh: Issac Kim, Legacy Middle

Source: WCS
