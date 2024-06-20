Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Emergency Radio Field Exercise
Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23, 1 pm
Brightstone, 3000 Brightstone Parkway, Franklin
Come join in for a fun and educational day of Emergency Radio Field Exercise – ARRL Field Day! This event is perfect for amateur radio enthusiasts of all levels. Get hands-on experience with emergency communication setups and test your skills in a simulated emergency scenario. Meet fellow radio operators, learn new techniques, and enjoy a day filled with exciting challenges. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your radio skills and have a blast with like-minded individuals
2Brentfest
Saturday, June 22, 5 pm – 8 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
• Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos (5-6 pm)
• Spazmatics (6-8 pm)
3Experience Spring Hill
Saturday, June 22, 10 am – 2 pm
Summitt High School, 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill
4Mustang Heritage Spectacular
Saturday, June 22, 8 am – 10 am
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
- Mustang Heritage Spectacular – Celebrity Freestyle Competition/Extreme Mustang Auction – $20 or weekend pass
- Special Botulism Lecture from Dr. Corey Payne
- The top celebrities in the Mustang World compete for one of the largest purses in Mustang competition. Bobby Kerr, Dan James, Elisa Wallace, The Deden Family, Elliot Holtzman, Mark Lyon, Ginger Duke, Justis Jacobs, and Mirka Crew
- VIP Taste of TN Party – is an extra $75 Ticket and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and two drinks
- Backstage Pass – An Extra $25 Ticket. 100 exclusive guests will get a chance to go down into the arena to meet our celebrities and get photos with Cobra the 3-strike Mustang who is in the Equus Hall of Fame.
Find tickets here.
5Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium
Saturday, June 22, 6 pm
Nissan Stadium, One Titans Way, Nashville
The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged at Nissan Stadium on June 22, 2024. This action-packed summer event is highlighted by the Nashville debut of Sparkle Smashô, the all-new six-ton unicorn with colorful charisma and a bold attitude, recently revealed at Monster Jam World Finals® XXIII in May. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter