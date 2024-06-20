Red Robin Releases the Gold Medal Burger

Straight from the Yummmagination Kitchen, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is diving into the summer of sport and repping the red, white and blue with its latest innovations: the Gold Medal Burger and the Star-Spangled Spritzer!

One of America’s favorite foods just got bigger! Made with three juicy patties, three layers of golden American cheese, Red’s relish, mayo, pickles, onion, lettuce and tomato, the Gold Medal Burger is made for champions! And while there may not be any French fries for the athletes in Paris this summer, this burger is served with a bottomless supply of crispy Steak Fries (or another Bottomless Item of your choice ). Available at participating U.S. locations only.

Guests who think they can conquer the Gold Medal Burger will get a chance to be featured on the official Gold Medal Burger Hall of Fame on RedRobin.com . To take on the challenge, visit your nearest Red Robin, order the Gold Medal Burger and submit your name via the website.

A drink so patriotic you can practically hear the whistling of a bald eagle! The Star-Spangled Spritzer is served in a light-up souvenir cup with wild raspberry flavor and Sprite® topped with blue cotton candy. Available for dine-in only, watch as the cotton candy disappears into the red, white and blue layered drink, and enjoy for the Fourth of July and as you cheer on America’s top athletes!

Not up for the Gold Medal Burger challenge? For the remainder of June, guests can enjoy a $4 YUMMM-YUMMM Special on weekdays*! Start off your week with $4 Chips and Salsa every Monday, Bottomless Root Beer Floats for $4 every Tuesday, reward yourself with a little sweet treat, a Doh! Ring Shorty for $4 every Wednesday and gear up for the weekend with our Gourmet Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes for $4 on Thursday!

Enjoy these summertime specials by dining in or ordering online at RedRobin.com or the Red Robin Mobile App. Join Red Robin Royalty today to start earning rewards on eligible purchases.

* Offer valid for dine-in and to-go, only at participating locations Monday – Thursday. Milkshake flavors include chocolate, vanilla and strawberry only. Offer varies by day. Offer expires 6/27/24.

Source: Restaurant News

