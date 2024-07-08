M.L.Rose Opens New Franklin Location Next Week

M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, known for its exceptional burgers, craft beer selection, and vibrant, neighborhood-friendly atmosphere, will open its new location in Franklin, Tenn., on Monday, July 15. The latest M.L. Rose location, 3084 Columbia Ave, offers a sports-focused, family-oriented atmosphere. This will be its fifth location and the first of three locations to open in 2024.

“We’ve seen how welcoming our neighbors just outside of Nashville have been, and opening this location in Franklin is a dream coming to fruition,” said Austin Ray, CEO and founder. “It’s always a blessing when M.L.Rose can come to life inside an existing building, and the Franklin location is no exception. We’re really proud of what we’ve built here, and as a brand, we believe that people should be able to relax and enjoy themselves where they live and work. We hope the Franklin community experiences this commitment each time they visit their local M.L.Rose.”

Guests can expect the well-known ‘get out without getting fancy’ atmosphere found in established M.L.Rose locations, including a comfortable yet lively space that celebrates the spirit of the neighborhood. M.L.Rose Franklin will be uniquely designed to cater to the community by serving as a destination for local sports lovers. Guests can enjoy a covered, dog-friendly heated patio, a spacious turf area and a two-sided outdoor fireplace. Alongside this distinctive design, guests will still be welcomed by the extensive draft beer selection and menu, highlighting locally crafted brews, its proprietary Porter Road burgers, and hot crispy waffle fries.

M.L.Rose Franklin will be open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Specials at M.L.Rose Franklin include weekly team trivia on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and two-for-one craft beers on Tuesdays. Weekly happy hour is Monday – Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., and includes $4 beer, seltzers and ciders, $5 wells and select wines and $6 select starters, such as loaded queso, pickles and peppers, pretzel bites and happy hour grilled chicken nachos. Weekend brunch specials include two-for-one bloody marys, mimosas and select beers every Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to Franklin, M.L.Rose plans to open locations in Gallatin and Inglewood in 2024.

With the M.L.Rose brand now well-known to craft beer lovers, guests can expect an expansive seasonal craft beer menu with 36 local and craft beers on tap, as well as some of the Nashville area’s favorite burgers, served with a crispy pile of signature waffle fries, pub food favorites like nachos and wings, and fresh items like sandwiches and salads for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch.

All M.L.Rose burgers feature dry-aged, pasture-raised and locally, sustainably sourced beef from Porter Road.

