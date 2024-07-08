Squishable Store Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

The soft-plush most huggable stuffed animals and plush toys now have a store at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Squishable opened on Thursday, July 4th and is located on the upper level next to Forever 21. If you’re not sure what squishables are – they are big, often round balls of plush designed by a team of designers in Soho. The company was founded in 2007.

The brand’s popularity has grown over the years, and fans submitted some of the designs. You can find classic animals to food items like sushi and pizza.

A representative from CoolSprings Galleria shared that Squishables is not a permanent tenant, meaning they don’t have a lease for over a year. They are excited to welcome them to the CoolSprings Galleria.

