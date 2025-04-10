Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Easter Cakes

Spring is in the air, and so are sweet celebrations! Whether you’re gathering with loved ones or treating yourself to something special, Baskin-Robbins® has the perfect ice cream cakes to make the Easter season even sweeter. From brand-new creations to returning favorites, these cakes are made to bring joy to every springtime moment.

Meet Our New Rosie the Bunny Cake

Hop into Easter with the all-new Rosie the Bunny Cake, a charming addition to our lineup and a delightful cousin of the fan-favorite Hopscotch the Bunny Cake. This dome-shaped dessert features adorable bunny ears and feet, a cheerful yellow Easter egg belly, and a soft pink frosted base sprinkled with pastel quins. Plus, it’s fully customizable with your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream and cake flavors—perfect for making your Easter table extra special.

Smell the Roses with Our Petal Pop Cake

Making a return this season is the blooming Petal Pop Cake. With a striking pastel purple base and beautifully piped pink, yellow, and blue buttercream rosettes on top, this cake is a true showstopper. Whether you’re sharing it with family and friends or enjoying a slice just because, this vibrant dessert is the perfect way to welcome the season.

Order Your Easter Cake Ahead of Time

Make your celebration even sweeter with Baskin-Robbins Rewards™. From April 1 to 30, members can get $5 off a cake purchase of $30+*. Not a member yet? Sign up today in the BR App and start enjoying exclusive deals on all your Baskin-Robbins favorites.

Pre-order your Rosie the Bunny Cake or Petal Pop Cake in the BR App today and bring home the perfect spring treat.

Source: Baskin-Robbins

