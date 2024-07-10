M.L.Rose Introduces New Summer Craft Beers

Summer is a time to relax, soak up the sun, and most importantly, enjoy a quality beer. Lucky for you, M.L.Rose has a wide variety of refreshing summer beers, allowing everybody to discover their favorite.

Edmund’s Oast Mango Orange Passionfruit

13oz | 5.5% ABV Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Charleston, SC 8.00

This American sour ale is full of fresh fruity flavors, with a hint of acidity. Brewed with mango, orange, and passionfruit, this sour ale perfectly combines their golden sour base beer with new fruity flavors. Trust us, you won’t be able to get enough!

Bravazzi Blood Orange Hard Soda

13oz | 4.2% ABV The Nations Brewing Co., Nashville, TN 6.00

Sparking, citrusy, and fresh, this hard soda inspired by gourmet Italian sodas will have you begging for more. Created using only clean ingredients, this bold yet refreshing drink is the perfect citrus blend for this summer. Delizioso!

Austin Eastciders Original

16oz | 5.0% ABV Austin Eastciders, Austin, TX 7.00

If you like hard ciders as much as us, this one is for you! This award-winning cider has the perfect flavor of culinary apples and pear, giving it the delicious winey, bittersweet flavor. How do you like them apples?

Founders All Day Grapefruit IPA

16oz | 4.7% ABV Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, MI 6.50

Pucker up! This slightly sour IPA has notes of zesty grapefruit, with tropical and pine hop aromas. The soft mouth feel allows the slightly bitter finish to come through. Let us tell you, this is refreshing like no other!

Wiseacre Sky Dog Premium Lager

16oz | 4.0% ABV Wiseacre Brewing Co., Memphis, TN 6.00

Smooth, crisp, and beyond refreshing, this premium lager is the perfect addition to our summer menu. Plus, it’s only 99 calories, so you can spend less time in the gym and more time enjoying your favorite drinks at M.L. Rose. Cheers!

These beers are some of the best of summer! Their unique flavors and aromas ensure that we have the perfect drink for you! Join us at M.L.Rose, enjoy the good company, and see which one of our summer beers is your new favorite.

