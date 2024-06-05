Inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair to Take Place in Spring Hill

Hundreds of music collectors and enthusiasts are expected to gather in Spring

Hill on Saturday, July 13 for the inaugural Mid-Tennessee Record Fair.

Hosted by Rock-A-Rolla Records of Spring Hill, the fair takes place at the 14,000 square foot UAW Local 1853 Union Hall on 125 Stephen P. Yokich Pkwy, conveniently located right off Tennessee Route 396 in Spring Hill.

“We’re excited to finally bring a real record show to Music City,” says Matt Baade, the owner Rock-A-Rolla Records. “There will be several well-known, established dealers from all parts of the South, as well as Kentucky and Ohio, who’ll be selling some rare and hard-to-find items. If you’re a music collector, this is the place to be.”

With 70 tables, visitors can expect to see tons of vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, cassettes, 45s, music memorabilia, vintage clothing and t-shirts, stickers, pins, and more.

In addition to door prizes and giveaways, there will be food trucks out front for hungry record collectors.

Early entry admission at 10:00 AM is $20, while general admission is $5 between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM .

There are still a few tables left, so prospective dealers should call 615-302-8080 or email [email protected] to reserve their table today. The deadline for dealer registration is June 12.

