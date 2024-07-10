Dickey’s Barbecue offering Sandwich Deal and FREE Delivery

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to turn up the heat up this summer with some smokin’ hot, summer deals.

After huge success in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market, Dickey’s has decided to expand a local promotion for barbecue enthusiasts across the country. Starting July 8th, 2024, guests can now visit their favorite Dickey’s franchise store and purchase a pulled pork sandwich for only $4.99. This smokin’ special is available all day, every day, and can be purchased in store, online, and on the Dickey’s App with no additional purchase necessary. California Dickey’s stores will offer the promotion for $6.99 per sandwich.

Additionally, and back by popular demand, the historic barbecue brand is bringing back FREE delivery, with a minimum purchase of $10. This deal is only available by ordering on the Dickey’s website or on the Dickey’s App.

As a reminder, Kids Eat Free on Sundays with a minimum $12 adult meal purchase. Barbecue guests can dine in at their local Dickey’s store or enjoy their pit-smoked meal from the comfort of their own home by ordering online or in the Dickey’s App using code KEFOLO.

Source: Restaurant News

