Visit Franklin Launches Sip & Spirits Trail Passport in Williamson County

Visit Franklin launches a new Sips & Spirits Trail, May 1, 2025. This free digital passport guides participants to a curated collection of distinct cocktails at area bars, restaurants, distilleries, vineyards, and unique drinking destinations across Williamson County. The new trail, for locals and visitors alike, is designed to spotlight the area’s creative culinary and craft beverage offerings.

The trail features stops showcasing signature drinks, including 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club, Arrington Vineyards, Company Distilling, etch, Gray’s on Main, Happenchance Social, Leiper’s Fork Distillery, Ludlow & Prime Steakhouse, Mere Bulles, Mill Creek Brewing Co., Morning Glory Orchard, Stable Reserve, and The Skylight Bar at The Factory at Franklin.

“The Sips & Spirits Trail offers a fun way for visitors and locals to experience the flavor, creativity, and hospitality found throughout Williamson County,” said Maureen Thornton, President and CEO of Visit Franklin. “This trail encourages exploration throughout the county while celebrating the unique establishments contributing to our area’s vibrant food and drink culture.”

Participants who check in at five or more locations will be eligible to receive a complimentary leather coaster, redeemable at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin.

The trail, hosted on the Bandwango platform, offers users a mobile-friendly and app-free way to explore participating establishments and the signature drink at each location. After signing up, the pass is delivered instantly via text or email and is used to check in at each location. An early interest sign-up is available at VisitFranklin.com, where the pass will automatically come to those who sign up when the full trail launches May 1.

The Sips & Spirits trail is a permanent addition to Visit Franklin’s growing suite of free digital passports, which include history and holiday-themed experiences, coffee trails, self-guided walking tours, mural tours, and more.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email