Vanderbilt Places 88 on the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Vanderbilt was represented by 88 student-athletes on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Tuesday.
The 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, lacrosse, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall, and 2024 Spring terms.
2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
|NAME
|SPORT
|MAJOR
|RJ Austin
|Baseball
|Communication Studies / Sociology
|Jack Bulger
|Baseball
|Economics
|Greyson Carter
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Bryce Cunningham
|Baseball
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Davis Diaz
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development / Medicine, Health, & Society
|Andrew Dutkanych
|Baseball
|Economics
|Devin Futrell
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Ryan Ginther
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Calvin Hewett
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Sam Hliboki
|Baseball
|Leadership & Organizational Performance
|Cooper Holbrook
|Baseball
|Economics
|Carter Holton
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|David Horn Jr.
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Devan Kodali
|Baseball
|Economics
|Troy LaNeve
|Baseball
|Human Development Studies
|Chris Maldonado
|Baseball
|Human & Organizational Development
|Matthew Polk
|Baseball
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|John Broderick
|M Golf
|Economics
|Ben Loomis
|M Golf
|Political Science
|William Moll
|M Golf
|Marketing
|Matthew Riedel
|M Golf
|Marketing
|Gordon Sargent
|M Golf
|Economics
|Cole Sherwood
|M Golf
|Human & Organizational Development
|Jackson Van Paris
|M Golf
|Human & Organizational Development
|Wells Williams
|M Golf
|Anthropology
|Tillie Claggett
|W Golf
|Communication Studies
|Virginie Ding
|W Golf
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Lynn Lym
|W Golf
|Political Science
|Meghan Meserole
|W Golf
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Celina Sattelkau
|W Golf
|Finance
|Maggie Arnold
|Lacrosse
|Economics
|Cate Bradley
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Emma Davis
|Lacrosse
|Economics & History
|Lexie de Roziere
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Katherine Ernst
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development / Computer Science
|Molly Finlay
|Lacrosse
|Law, History, & Society
|Cooper Garrett
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Haley Gochnauer
|Lacrosse
|English / Law, History, & Society
|Megan Graziano
|Lacrosse
|Psychology
|Paige Gunning
|Lacrosse
|Marketing
|Nancy Halleron
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Ellie Hilsabeck
|Lacrosse
|Communication Studies
|Molly Joyce
|Lacrosse
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Lindsey Maxwell
|Lacrosse
|Law, History, & Society / Child Studies
|Garrison Morrill
|Lacrosse
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Jackie Nuchow
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Sammy Nuchow
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Remy Ricciardi
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Logan Risenhoover
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development / Child Studies
|Kemper Robinson
|Lacrosse
|Medicine, Health, & Society / Political Science
|Ashley Sampone
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Taylor Sampone
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Ella Smith
|Lacrosse
|Human & Organizational Development
|Amiyah Turner
|Lacrosse
|Communication of Science & Technology / Medicine, Health, & Society
|Josie Ward
|Lacrosse
|Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
|Jeremie Caabon
|M Tennis
|Human & Organizational Development
|Mitchell Deames
|M Tennis
|Economics
|Joubert Klopper
|M Tennis
|Finance
|Connor Robb-Wilcox
|M Tennis
|Human & Organizational Development
|Paul Wang
|M Tennis
|Psychology
|Anessa Lee
|W Tennis
|Human & Organizational Development
|Sonya Macavei
|W Tennis
|Human & Organizational Development
|Holly Staff
|W Tennis
|Economics / Human & Organizational Development
|Bridget Stammel
|W Tennis
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Amy Stevens
|W Tennis
|Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
|Audrey Allman
|W Track & Field
|Law, History, & Society / Human & Organizational Development
|Nicole Anderson
|W Track & Field
|Human & Organizational Development
|Haley Bishop
|W Track & Field
|Communication Studies
|Joslin Blair
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society / Psychology
|Gigi Clifford
|W Track & Field
|Psychology
|Mackenzie Culpepper
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Emma Curry
|W Track & Field
|Child Studies / Cognitive Studies
|Caroline Eck
|W Track & Field
|Marketing
|Ella Escobar
|W Track & Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Cameron Fawcett
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Veronica Fraley
|W Track & Field
|Human Development Studies
|Johna Grisik
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Jenna Holland
|W Track & Field
|Human & Organizational Development
|Ella Lambert
|W Track & Field
|Human & Organizational Development
|Sarah Marvin
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Allyria McBride
|W Track & Field
|Environmental Sociology / Communication of Science & Technology
|Taylor McKinnon
|W Track & Field
|Communication Studies / Medicine, Health, & Society
|Mimi Ming
|W Track & Field
|Communication Studies
|Madison Murray
|W Track & Field
|Finance
|Lainey Phelps
|W Track & Field
|Medicine, Health, & Society
|Julia Rosenberg
|W Track & Field
|Psychology / Spanish
|Santana Spearman
|W Track & Field
|Political Science
|Kosi Umerah
|W Track & Field
|Anthropology / Political Science
Source: Vanderbilt
