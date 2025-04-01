McDonald’s Unlocks a Minecraft Movie Meal and Happy Meal

From crafting pixel-perfect replicas of our Golden Arches and world-famous menu items, to stacking block upon block into full-on restaurants, fans have been building their love for McDonald’s into Minecraft for years.

Now, inspired by their imagination – and the global big screen adventure, A Minecraft Movie, debuting in theaters April 4 – we’re bringing the game’s cinematic world to McDonald’s. Introducing, A Minecraft Movie Meal and A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal, dropping together for the first time ever at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Starting April 1, for a limited time, McDonald’s is entering the portal for an epic collaboration, and the meals are only the beginning. Fans can also take their creativity to the next level with access to digital experiences, custom-designed collectibles and much more – only at McDonald’s.

Build Your World…And Your Meal

A Minecraft Movie Meal features your choice of a Big Mac® or 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets® plus medium fries and a drink, and a limited-edition collectible. Fans who enjoy the 10-pc. Chicken McNuggets Meal also get to spice things up with Nether Flame Sauce – a limited-edition hot sauce inspired by The Nether – with crushed red pepper and flaming cayenne, balanced with hints of garlic and sweetness. Fans who want an extra kick can also add the sauce to their favorite McDonald’s order.

Families and our youngest fans can also enjoy A Minecraft Movie Happy Meal featuring one of 12, film-inspired figurines or Block World toys. Every Happy Meal comes with a scannable code to unlock an exclusive digital game where players can complete their very own quest in the A Minecraft Movie world on www.happymeal.com.

Source: McDonald’s

