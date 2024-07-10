Rotary Club of Brentwood Awards Four College Scholarships

Four local high school students have been awarded scholarships by the Rotary Club of Brentwood. The scholarships strengthen the Rotary Club’s strong commitment to Ravenwood, Brentwood, and John Overton high schools.

Margaret MacGurn is a recent graduate of Ravenwood High School and the daughter of

Jason and Elena MacGurn. Her extracurricular activities at Ravenwood included Captain of the Public Forum Debate and Speech, competing on the national level, and a member of the Mock Trial team, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National Social Studies Honor Society, National English Honor Society and a graduate of Youth Leadership Franklin. She will receive $2,500 per year for her four years at Duke University.

“Receiving the Rotary Club of Brentwood Scholarship is a tremendous honor,” Margaret said. “The financial support will be invaluable as I pursue my education at Duke University, where I plan to major in Economics and International Comparative Studies. The Rotary Club’s commitment to local and global community service deeply resonates with me, and

I am grateful for their investment in my future.” Margaret intends to pursue a career in

diplomacy, which may involve postgraduate education and training in economics, policy,

language and communications.

Andrew (Drew) Bauchiero, son of Daniel and Jessie Bauchiero, will receive $2,500 per year

for his four years of college. Recently graduating from Brentwood High School, Drew was a

member of the two-time state champion Varsity Golf team, DECA Business Club, National

Honor Society, Founding Member of the Lego Club, and a leader in Young Life. Drew is a

member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 93 where he achieved his Eagle Scout rank in 2022.

Drew will attend Auburn University to study Finance with minors in Real Estate and Analytics, pursuing a career in the financial technology industry. “While I greatly appreciate the financial aspect of this scholarship, the most important thing about receiving it is knowing I have my community behind me, as I have invested a lot in the Brentwood community throughout my life, especially in my high school career,” Drew said.

Gracie Bixler, daughter of Elizabeth and Tim Bixler will also receive $2,500 a year for her four years of college. A recent graduate of John Overton High School, Gracie was Founder of the Gardening Club, involved in Science Research Programs and Fairs, Science Olympiad and BETA Club. Gracie will be attending the University of Tennessee in Knoxville majoring in

Environmental and Soil Science. “The Rotary Club of Brentwood’s involvement in the

community is aligned with my own desires to help the community. I plan to work as an

environmental researcher after getting my PhD and hope to help bring scientific advancements to my own community,” Gracie said. Gracie was a member of OHS soccer team and is an accomplished musician participating in piano competitions and a member of the OHS Marching Band and Concert Band. Gracie won the Distinguished Young Women of Music City for the Class of 2024 and represented Music City in DYW state competition.

For the second year, the Brentwood Rotary Club awarded the Destin Legieza Memorial

Scholarship honoring the memory of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, who lost his life in 2020 while on duty. This scholarship is for a student who will attend Middle Tennessee State University to study Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. This year the recipient is Evin Ballinger, the son of Robert and Dana Ballinger. A graduate of Franklin High School, Evin will be entering his sophomore year at MTSU and will be receiving $2,000 a year to complete his Criminal Justice degree. “I am honored to be the recipient of the Destin Legieza Memorial Scholarship,” Evin said. “Officer Legieza was clearly a phenomenal contributor to the community both in and out of uniform, and it is with great appreciation that I accept this award in his name. This scholarship provides both affirmation that I have chosen the correct career path as well as motivation to perform at a high standard with regards to my studies. I think law enforcement is a noble and crucial profession and am appreciative of how this scholarship helps encourage people to pursue a career in this field.”

“The Rotary Club of Brentwood is extremely pleased to award these deserving students with scholarships to offset the cost of higher education,” Rotary Club of Brentwood President Drew Rogers said. “The Rotary International organization’s motto is ‘Service Above Self,’ and the distribution of these scholarships is one way to serve our next generation, but what became clear in the evaluation of scholarship applications, is that the recipients of these awards also believe in the value of serving others. Whether they become the next generation of Rotarians or not, we believe that they will serve their communities in the same way that our club has been doing for the past 50 years. We also consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have been able to join the Destin Legieza family honoring his legacy through the Destin Legieza Memorial Scholarship to a Criminal Justice major at MTSU. This newer Scholarship is one that we are very proud of and are excited to see how it can be used in the future to help those that commit their professional careers to service and protection of the community.”

