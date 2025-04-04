Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 4, 2025

Michael Carpenter
-

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 28 to April 4, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

DateBusiness NameProduct/ServiceAddress
04/01/2025Jordan Road LLCShort Term RentalJordan Road Franklin TN 37067
03/31/2025Aha Indian LLCIndian Restaurant/Dba AhaBellshire Village Dr #101 Spring Hill TN 37174
03/31/2025Blonde-IshCosmetology ServicesMallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
04/01/2025Broadway's BoutiqueClothing And Ancillary MeMonterery Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/01/2025C & Y Construction Inc.Office Paper WorkRoyal Oaks Blvd Apt 713 Franklin TN 37065
04/01/2025Crowne Culture LLCFull Service SalonNolensville Rd Suite 205 Nolensville TN 37135
04/01/2025Day 2 Day Property ManagementProperty ManagementDryden Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
04/01/2025Deerridge LodgeShort Term RentalN Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069
04/02/2025ExperimartApparel/Home Decor/Gift IFraklin Road Suite 10 Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2025Ezell Lawn ManagementLandscaping And LawncareGosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2025Flynn & O'Hara Uniforms IncRetailer Of School UnifoWard Circle Unit 400 Unit Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2025Franklin SocialClub With Limited ServicePublic Sq Franklin TN 37064
03/28/2025Golden Years GuardiansCare GiverMason Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
03/28/2025Guac & QuesoFood TruckRyecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064
03/30/2025Hpr Entrprise LLCWriting Childrens BooksHighland Rim Ct College Grove TN 37046
04/01/2025Infinium Builders LLCContractorB Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209
04/02/2025Josh BeloteRemodel Cabinets And TrimSchool St Thompsons Station TN 37179
03/31/2025Jurgens Code LLCHome Scent SalesFlagpole Court Ste 103 Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2025Jw Hunt Construction LLCConstructionTollgate Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/01/2025K2l Capital LLCRestaurantE Main St Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2025Life Aesthetics LLCSelling Skin Care ProducCadillac Drive Suite 18 Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2025Mgt Consulting GroupConsulting Services ForCommerce Way Suite 277 Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2025Noire The Nail BarManicurist CosmetologistFranklin Rd Ste 190 Brentwood TN 37027
03/31/2025Primal BeginningsSkincare/Body CareBryson Cv 4-320 Thompsons Station TN 37179
04/01/2025Puddle Pool Services NashvilleSwimming Pool Cleaning &Saint Joseph's Ct Brentwood TN 37027
03/31/2025Relm GardenLandscape/Garden DesignBrookside Dr Franklin TN 37069
04/01/2025Shaws CoffeeCoffee CartMayberry Lane Franklin TN 37064
04/03/2025Snow Angel Snow ConesSnow Cone SalesForest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
04/01/2025Stephens Funeral And Cremation Services LLCFuneral Services And StoSE Parkway Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2025The Beauty Nerd RnMedical AestheticsCadillac Dr Studio Brentwood TN 37027
04/04/2025The Well CoffeehouseRetail Coffeeshop And CaCool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
04/01/2025Tusker RoofingRoof Repairs And ReplaceHorton Highway Arrington TN 37014
04/01/2025Vignette BoutiqueWomens Clothing BoutiqueWilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
03/31/2025Whittington Building Group LLCGeneral ContractingLancaster Drive Franklin TN 37064
04/01/2025X-Golf FranklinGolf Simulator Family ES Royal Oaks Blvd Suite 188 Franklin TN 37064

