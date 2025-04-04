Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 4, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 28 to April 4, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!
Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.
|Date
|Business Name
|Product/Service
|Address
|04/01/2025
|Jordan Road LLC
|Short Term Rental
|Jordan Road Franklin TN 37067
|03/31/2025
|Aha Indian LLC
|Indian Restaurant/Dba Aha
|Bellshire Village Dr #101 Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/31/2025
|Blonde-Ish
|Cosmetology Services
|Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|04/01/2025
|Broadway's Boutique
|Clothing And Ancillary Me
|Monterery Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/01/2025
|C & Y Construction Inc.
|Office Paper Work
|Royal Oaks Blvd Apt 713 Franklin TN 37065
|04/01/2025
|Crowne Culture LLC
|Full Service Salon
|Nolensville Rd Suite 205 Nolensville TN 37135
|04/01/2025
|Day 2 Day Property Management
|Property Management
|Dryden Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|04/01/2025
|Deerridge Lodge
|Short Term Rental
|N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069
|04/02/2025
|Experimart
|Apparel/Home Decor/Gift I
|Fraklin Road Suite 10 Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2025
|Ezell Lawn Management
|Landscaping And Lawncare
|Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2025
|Flynn & O'Hara Uniforms Inc
|Retailer Of School Unifo
|Ward Circle Unit 400 Unit Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Franklin Social
|Club With Limited Service
|Public Sq Franklin TN 37064
|03/28/2025
|Golden Years Guardians
|Care Giver
|Mason Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|03/28/2025
|Guac & Queso
|Food Truck
|Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064
|03/30/2025
|Hpr Entrprise LLC
|Writing Childrens Books
|Highland Rim Ct College Grove TN 37046
|04/01/2025
|Infinium Builders LLC
|Contractor
|B Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209
|04/02/2025
|Josh Belote
|Remodel Cabinets And Trim
|School St Thompsons Station TN 37179
|03/31/2025
|Jurgens Code LLC
|Home Scent Sales
|Flagpole Court Ste 103 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Jw Hunt Construction LLC
|Construction
|Tollgate Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/01/2025
|K2l Capital LLC
|Restaurant
|E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2025
|Life Aesthetics LLC
|Selling Skin Care Produc
|Cadillac Drive Suite 18 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Mgt Consulting Group
|Consulting Services For
|Commerce Way Suite 277 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Noire The Nail Bar
|Manicurist Cosmetologist
|Franklin Rd Ste 190 Brentwood TN 37027
|03/31/2025
|Primal Beginnings
|Skincare/Body Care
|Bryson Cv 4-320 Thompsons Station TN 37179
|04/01/2025
|Puddle Pool Services Nashville
|Swimming Pool Cleaning &
|Saint Joseph's Ct Brentwood TN 37027
|03/31/2025
|Relm Garden
|Landscape/Garden Design
|Brookside Dr Franklin TN 37069
|04/01/2025
|Shaws Coffee
|Coffee Cart
|Mayberry Lane Franklin TN 37064
|04/03/2025
|Snow Angel Snow Cones
|Snow Cone Sales
|Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Stephens Funeral And Cremation Services LLC
|Funeral Services And Sto
|SE Parkway Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2025
|The Beauty Nerd Rn
|Medical Aesthetics
|Cadillac Dr Studio Brentwood TN 37027
|04/04/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|Retail Coffeeshop And Ca
|Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|04/01/2025
|Tusker Roofing
|Roof Repairs And Replace
|Horton Highway Arrington TN 37014
|04/01/2025
|Vignette Boutique
|Womens Clothing Boutique
|Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|03/31/2025
|Whittington Building Group LLC
|General Contracting
|Lancaster Drive Franklin TN 37064
|04/01/2025
|X-Golf Franklin
|Golf Simulator Family E
|S Royal Oaks Blvd Suite 188 Franklin TN 37064
Please join our FREE Newsletter