Williamson County New Business Licenses for April 4, 2025

These are the latest business licenses in Williamson County for March 28 to April 4, 2025, from the Tennessee County Clerk. You can find our archive of business license news right here!

Discover the newest businesses shaping your local community. Whether you’re a curious resident or just want to explore the latest additions to your neighborhood, we’ll walk you through all the exciting changes happening right around the corner.

Date Business Name Product/Service Address 04/01/2025 Jordan Road LLC Short Term Rental Jordan Road Franklin TN 37067 03/31/2025 Aha Indian LLC Indian Restaurant/Dba Aha Bellshire Village Dr #101 Spring Hill TN 37174 03/31/2025 Blonde-Ish Cosmetology Services Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 04/01/2025 Broadway's Boutique Clothing And Ancillary Me Monterery Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/01/2025 C & Y Construction Inc. Office Paper Work Royal Oaks Blvd Apt 713 Franklin TN 37065 04/01/2025 Crowne Culture LLC Full Service Salon Nolensville Rd Suite 205 Nolensville TN 37135 04/01/2025 Day 2 Day Property Management Property Management Dryden Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 04/01/2025 Deerridge Lodge Short Term Rental N Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin TN 37069 04/02/2025 Experimart Apparel/Home Decor/Gift I Fraklin Road Suite 10 Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2025 Ezell Lawn Management Landscaping And Lawncare Gosey Hill Road Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2025 Flynn & O'Hara Uniforms Inc Retailer Of School Unifo Ward Circle Unit 400 Unit Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025 Franklin Social Club With Limited Service Public Sq Franklin TN 37064 03/28/2025 Golden Years Guardians Care Giver Mason Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 03/28/2025 Guac & Queso Food Truck Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 03/30/2025 Hpr Entrprise LLC Writing Childrens Books Highland Rim Ct College Grove TN 37046 04/01/2025 Infinium Builders LLC Contractor B Charlotte Ave Nashville TN 37209 04/02/2025 Josh Belote Remodel Cabinets And Trim School St Thompsons Station TN 37179 03/31/2025 Jurgens Code LLC Home Scent Sales Flagpole Court Ste 103 Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025 Jw Hunt Construction LLC Construction Tollgate Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/01/2025 K2l Capital LLC Restaurant E Main St Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2025 Life Aesthetics LLC Selling Skin Care Produc Cadillac Drive Suite 18 Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025 Mgt Consulting Group Consulting Services For Commerce Way Suite 277 Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025 Noire The Nail Bar Manicurist Cosmetologist Franklin Rd Ste 190 Brentwood TN 37027 03/31/2025 Primal Beginnings Skincare/Body Care Bryson Cv 4-320 Thompsons Station TN 37179 04/01/2025 Puddle Pool Services Nashville Swimming Pool Cleaning & Saint Joseph's Ct Brentwood TN 37027 03/31/2025 Relm Garden Landscape/Garden Design Brookside Dr Franklin TN 37069 04/01/2025 Shaws Coffee Coffee Cart Mayberry Lane Franklin TN 37064 04/03/2025 Snow Angel Snow Cones Snow Cone Sales Forest Trail Brentwood TN 37027 04/01/2025 Stephens Funeral And Cremation Services LLC Funeral Services And Sto SE Parkway Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2025 The Beauty Nerd Rn Medical Aesthetics Cadillac Dr Studio Brentwood TN 37027 04/04/2025 The Well Coffeehouse Retail Coffeeshop And Ca Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 04/01/2025 Tusker Roofing Roof Repairs And Replace Horton Highway Arrington TN 37014 04/01/2025 Vignette Boutique Womens Clothing Boutique Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood TN 37027 03/31/2025 Whittington Building Group LLC General Contracting Lancaster Drive Franklin TN 37064 04/01/2025 X-Golf Franklin Golf Simulator Family E S Royal Oaks Blvd Suite 188 Franklin TN 37064

