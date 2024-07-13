Local Coffee Shop Featured on HGTV

The Fainting Goat in Franklin made an appearance on HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home” on Friday, July 12th.

“My Lottery Dream Home” is hosted by David Bromstad. He takes lottery winners to over-the-top house hunts in search of a new home. The show takes the potential homeowners through options of purchasing a mansion or settle for a sound investment.

Part of the episode which aired on July 12th was filmed at The Fainting Goat’s new Franklin location.

In talking with The Fainting Goat, they shared, “The cast and crew were delightful to work with. The couple was so sweet, it was fun to see the excitement of the customers while the shooting was happening.”

The Fainting Goat has two locations: 1143 Columbia Avenue, Franklin and 5321 Main Street

Spring Hill.

