Nolensville Home for Sale Exudes Timeless Charm and Offers Breathtaking Views

Escape the busy city and embrace the luxury of country living in Nolensville, Tennessee. Located within thirty minutes of downtown Nashville and Franklin, Nolensville offers peace and tranquility with city conveniences nearby. You can rest and relax with more space and breathtaking pastoral views.

If Nolensville sounds like the ideal spot for your family to call home, don’t miss out on this exceptionally charming home for sale! 2268 Skinner Road is a stunning property with a generous floorplan and upscale design nestled within five sprawling acres of rolling hills.

Utterly Charming Exterior

This immaculate estate has incredible character with a rounded bay window feature on the second floor, a wraparound porch, and quaint details on the exterior. The home is situated within five acres of forest and rolling hills overlooking a stocked pond with stunning vistas. Embrace peace and tranquility by relaxing in your beautiful country estate in Nolensville.

Gracious Southern Living

Every inch of this home exudes warmth and welcome. The spacious interior is graced with special details, built-ins, and gorgeous hardwood floors. On the main floor, you’ll find a spacious family room, dining room, and generously sized dine-in kitchen. Upscale finishes and top-quality appliances create an exemplary kitchen at the heart of the home. You’ll delight in preparing meals and enjoying family time at 2268 Skinner Rd.

A Private Oasis

The primary suite offers a unique rounded bay window feature for beautiful views from your bedroom. An attached spa-like owner’s en suite has a spacious floor plan, a large walk-in shower, and a deep soaking tub with windows overlooking the stunning property. In addition to the primary rooms, 2268 Skinner Rd offers three additional bedrooms with two en suite baths and two half baths over 4,055 square feet of living space.

Take a Virtual Tour of 2268 Skinner Rd!

Exceptional details abound in this delightful country home in Nolensville, including this finished basement bonus room with a wet bar! Explore the house by taking a virtual 3D tour or watching the drone video walkthrough.

