Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Luke Combs Exhibit

Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition, Luke Combs: The Man I Am. The exhibit traces Combs’ story from singing with his school choirs in North Carolina to headlining stadiums around the world. It opens July 11 and runs until June 2025 and is included with museum admission.

The exhibit includes stage wear, tour memorabilia, manuscripts, set lists, instruments, photographs, posters, childhood memorabilia, and more. The official exhibit playlist is now available here.

Combs visited Nashville in January 2014 to record his debut EP, The Way She Rides, and permanently moved to the area that September at age 24. He signed with a booking agent within a year and filled small rooms throughout the Southeast with fans who had discovered him online. After independently releasing three EPs, and with buzz building around him partly due to his song “Hurricane,” Combs signed a record deal with River House Artists and Sony Music Nashville in October 2016, two years after moving to Nashville.

“Hurricane” earned Combs his first country radio #1 in May 2017. His debut album from the same year, This One’s for You, which included “Hurricane,” spent 50 weeks atop the country albums chart, tying Shania Twain’s record for most weeks at #1. In 2019, Combs became the first artist to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his first five singles — and then extended the record to 13 consecutive #1 songs. Through April 2024, he has amassed a total of 16 solo Billboard Country Airplay chart-toppers.

After playing small shows in bars, clubs and theaters for several years, Combs began headlining shows in front of thousands in arenas and amphitheaters in 2019. His sold-out 2023 world tour took him to stadiums throughout North America and arenas in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

